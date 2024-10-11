Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

