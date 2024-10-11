Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Trading Down 1.0 %

Centene stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

