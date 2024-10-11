Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

