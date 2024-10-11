Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

