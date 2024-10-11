Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.48. 22,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,761. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $6,712,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

