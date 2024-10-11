MetFi Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $81.97 million and approximately $281,407.85 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,783,422 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.43120742 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $220,072.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

