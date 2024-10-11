Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $48.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
