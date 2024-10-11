Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,873,820.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $988,806.60.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.

NET opened at $92.46 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 168,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 285.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

