MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.94 and last traded at $199.62. Approximately 9,015,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,174,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.