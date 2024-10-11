Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.16). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.99), with a volume of 16,158 shares traded.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 687 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 687. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Millennium Collection, Leng's Collection, M Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 139 hotels with 40,323 rooms. It also offers hotel and resort management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.