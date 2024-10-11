Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mistras Group in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mistras Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $138,403.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $68,259.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,552.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $138,403.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

