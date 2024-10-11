Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 59,546,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 36,103,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

