Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

