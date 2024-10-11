Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.29 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

