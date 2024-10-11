Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells $42,985.80 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna Trading Down 3.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

