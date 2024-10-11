Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.87 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $5,062,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

