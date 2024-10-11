Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys Shares of 320 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

