Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.30. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.