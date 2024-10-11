Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $25.40 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,393,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

