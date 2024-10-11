Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

