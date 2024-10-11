Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

