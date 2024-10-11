Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $482,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

