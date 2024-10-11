Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $113.86.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

