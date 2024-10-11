Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,977,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,942,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.