Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 192 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,593,000 after buying an additional 1,086,543 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 453,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 282,197 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8,128.0% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 243,839 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.