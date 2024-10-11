Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 200,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average of $235.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $266.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.19%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

