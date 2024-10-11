Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes $39,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.76 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.