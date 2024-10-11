Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $150.31 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,762,575 coins and its circulating supply is 913,111,603 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.