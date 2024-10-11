Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

