Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Neutral

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MORN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

MORN stock opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $219.45 and a 52-week high of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $20,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

