Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.43. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 42,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 16,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,358,982.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 78,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 27,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

