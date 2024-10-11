MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MSCI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $599.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.87. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.