Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

