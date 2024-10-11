My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $588,267.33

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $588,267.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001689 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004334 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.