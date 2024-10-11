N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from N1’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

N1 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75.

About N1

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

