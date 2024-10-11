National Bank Financial Downgrades i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) to Hold

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $10,746,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,920 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 233,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

