National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.40.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

