National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Gerdes Energy Research raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.24.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.12. The stock has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.02 and a twelve month high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

