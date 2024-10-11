National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £158.72 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.98) per share, with a total value of £158.72 ($207.72).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, John Pettigrew bought 220,000 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,039 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,991,493.26).

On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,028 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £143.92 ($188.35).

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($191.40).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,323.22).

National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:NG opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,800.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 993.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.99).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.70) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

