National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires £158.72 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.98) per share, with a total value of £158.72 ($207.72).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, John Pettigrew bought 220,000 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,039 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £2,285,800 ($2,991,493.26).
- On Monday, September 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,028 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £143.92 ($188.35).
- On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £146.25 ($191.40).
- On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.26) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,323.22).
National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:NG opened at GBX 990.20 ($12.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,800.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 993.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.99).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
