National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
NGG opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
