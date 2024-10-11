National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

