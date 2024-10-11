NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS NBPVF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

