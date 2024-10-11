NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,538 ($20.13). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,540 ($20.15), with a volume of 36,021 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.86. The firm has a market cap of £735.22 million, a PE ratio of -4,542.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -20,285.71%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Featured Stories

