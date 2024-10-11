Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,600 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 10,341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.6 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NMAKF opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

