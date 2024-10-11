Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,600 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 10,341,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.6 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NMAKF opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
