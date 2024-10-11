Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

