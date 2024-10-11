Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Head to Head Contrast

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Simon Property Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Lease Office Properties $172.53 million 2.59 -$131.75 million N/A N/A Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 9.67 $2.28 billion $7.85 21.38

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Simon Property Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simon Property Group 0 6 3 0 2.33

Net Lease Office Properties currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $162.78, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Net Lease Office Properties and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Lease Office Properties N/A -30.98% -17.28% Simon Property Group 45.90% 78.14% 7.98%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Net Lease Office Properties on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc., the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries. We own, develop and manage premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At June 30, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. We also owned an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group, or TRG, which owns 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, we had a 22.4% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 14 European countries.

