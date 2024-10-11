NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in NetEase by 16.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $10,015,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

