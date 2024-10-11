NetMind Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.05 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $95.05 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00255828 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,511,824 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.27018585 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,502,502.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.