New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,759,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

