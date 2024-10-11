New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. 992,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,878. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

