New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE) Director Sells C$99,806.50 in Stock

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Get Free Report) Director Marino Ostos Rosales sold 216,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$99,806.50.

New Stratus Energy Stock Performance

New Stratus Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.21. New Stratus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSE. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of New Stratus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark raised shares of New Stratus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

New Stratus Energy Company Profile

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

